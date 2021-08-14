VINchain (VIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $283,438.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $283,438.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00879892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00106594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044204 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

