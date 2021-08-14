Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 311.4% in July

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a growth of 311.4% from the July 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About Viper Networks
