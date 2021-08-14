Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 311.4% in July

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a growth of 311.4% from the July 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

