Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 363.8% in July

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 363.8% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 157,702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 353,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

