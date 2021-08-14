Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 363.8% in July

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 363.8% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
