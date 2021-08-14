Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. 5,439,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

