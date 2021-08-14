Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 704,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $164,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. United Bank increased its position in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Visa by 12.8% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $232.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

