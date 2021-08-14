VITE (VITE) Price Tops $0.0982 on Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $47.78 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,304,644 coins and its circulating supply is 486,733,533 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

