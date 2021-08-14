VNT Chain (VNT) Price Reaches $0.0019

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $669,238.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00058065 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003100 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015619 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00878912 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00107022 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043864 BTC.
VNT Chain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “
