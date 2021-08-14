Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,438,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after purchasing an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after buying an additional 244,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after buying an additional 196,418 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.