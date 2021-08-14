Vortex Defi Trading Up 125.6% Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 152.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $100,375.09 and $1.05 million worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 125.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

