Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

VOSSY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

