Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IHD stock remained flat at $$7.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,849. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
