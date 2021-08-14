Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IHD stock remained flat at $$7.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,849. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

