Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 229.4% in July

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

NYSE:IDE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,427. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

