Voyager Token Trading Up 17.9% This Week (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $901.30 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00008665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00876845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00100319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

