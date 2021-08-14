Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,757. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

