W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of W.W. Grainger worth $73,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.9% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $438.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.54. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.