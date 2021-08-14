WABnetwork (WAB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 49.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $79,517.14 and approximately $10.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 46% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

