Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in July

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

WMMVY stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

