Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Walmart worth $1,780,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $149.53. 5,299,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.