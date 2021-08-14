Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

