Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

