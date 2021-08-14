Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.97 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $64.91 million and $19.97 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.87 or 0.06949195 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00140171 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,274,091 coins and its circulating supply is 77,553,059 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

