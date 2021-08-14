WANdisco (LON:WAND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 355.73 ($4.65). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.49), with a volume of 12,751 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £204.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

