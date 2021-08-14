Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of WMG opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

