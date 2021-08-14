Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $88.98 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $415,877.61 and approximately $14,037.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $88.98 or 0.00188690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

