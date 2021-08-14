Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Management worth $72,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $150.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $151.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,926 shares of company stock worth $25,654,989 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

