Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $624,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,642. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

