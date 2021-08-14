Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.61 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $21.61 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00137539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00154644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.62 or 0.99774921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00867867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

