Waves (WAVES) Trading 53.3% Higher This Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Waves has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.07 or 0.00055559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00029934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009267 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002165 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 105,898,522 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

