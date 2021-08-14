Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.08.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $311.88 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.