WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $42.44 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.00877935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044032 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars.

