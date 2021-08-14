WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 6,549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 430,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

