WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,730 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.81. 1,282,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01.

