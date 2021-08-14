WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,992 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,037. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

