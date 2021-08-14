Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 212.0% in July

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WMLLF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.38.
About Wealth Minerals
