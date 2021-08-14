Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) vs. TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC 1.57% 1.40% 0.36% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechnipFMC and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 1 10 7 0 2.33 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

TechnipFMC currently has a consensus target price of $10.34, suggesting a potential upside of 50.02%. Given TechnipFMC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TechnipFMC and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $13.05 billion 0.24 -$3.29 billion $0.20 34.45 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechnipFMC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of TechnipFMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Weatherford International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products and systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

