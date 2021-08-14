Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the local business review company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

YELP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Yelp stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.12 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Yelp by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 431,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Yelp by 4,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 384,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,462 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 173,899 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,411 shares of company stock worth $1,036,398. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.