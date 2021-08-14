Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,197 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,065. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $268.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.