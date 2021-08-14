Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,797 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $6,145,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,613,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

