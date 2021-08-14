Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,342 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 420,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $49.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.