Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,474 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,048,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

