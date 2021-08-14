Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 188.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. 1,566,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,488. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

