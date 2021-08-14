Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock worth $66,944,491. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.94. 953,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,888. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

