Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,045. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $64.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55.

