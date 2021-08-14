Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,079 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after buying an additional 415,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 3,563,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,265. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

