Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,520 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.