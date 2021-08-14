Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 5,508 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

