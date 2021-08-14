Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 6,598 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $910,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.77. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $112.03.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

