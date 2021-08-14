Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 778,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

