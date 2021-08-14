Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $321.80. 774,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,766. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.