Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 3,405,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,065. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.